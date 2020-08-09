GREENVILLE — Philip Andrew Meister, 60, of Greenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, following a long and courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 22, 1960, to Carrol and Marianne Berry Meister in Greenville, Philip spent all of his life in his family’s oil and gas business. He was the owner and operator of Meister Drilling Company. Upon his retirement in 2009, he passed the company onto Dominic to be the fourth generation owning and operating Meister Drilling. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and his faith was evident to all that knew him. Many things brought him joy in his life, but the greatest joy was his grandchildren, Mason and Preslie. He was happiest when he was spending time with and surrounded by them. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Carrol and Marianne Meister.
Survivors include his son, Dominic (Cherish) Meister of Greenville; his grandchildren, Mason and Preslie Meister; and three brothers, Fred (Helen) Meister of Owensboro, John (Rose) Meister of Owensboro and Chris (Lori) Meister of Greenville; along with several dearly-loved nieces and nephews. Philip will be remembered by those that knew him for his heart of gold and his giving spirit to anyone in need and his intense love for his family.
Graveside services will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church cemetery in Daviess County on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
