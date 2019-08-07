ISLAND — Philip Gregory Calvert, 61, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in McLean County. He was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Madisonville, son of the late Sherman Lee and Dorothy Brasher Calvert. Philip retired from Dunaway Timber Co. in Fordsville, worked at the Messenger-Inquirer in Owensboro for more than 20 years, was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore and was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving on the U.S.S. Independence. He was an active Right to Life supporter, receiving a lifetime achievement award in 2009 for his dedication. He loved his horse, Poncho, as well as all of his animals. Philip also was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Calvert; and a great-niece, Larkin Majors.
Survivors include two brothers, Ronald Calvert (Phyllis) of Owensboro and Tony Calvert of Island; two nephews, Michael Calvert (Katie) and Isaac Calvert; four nieces, Sarah Robinson (Glen), Cynthia Petit (Travis), Erika Calvert and Mariah Calvert; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church with Father John Ighacho officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Philip G. Calvert Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352. Share your memories and photos of Philip at musterfuneralhomes.com.
