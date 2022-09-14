CENTRAL CITY — Philip Martin Oliver, 58, of Central City, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9:31 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Philip was born September 25, 1963, in Greenville. He was a high school math teacher with the Muhlenberg County Board of Education, and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. The most important things to Philip were God and his family. He enjoyed making people laugh, fishing, and watching Tennessee Titans football and UK football. He loved history, and he never met a stranger. Philip was a selfless man who had a huge impact on the kids he had in his classes.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Oliver; grandson, Finn Oliver; and parents, Archie and Katie Oliver.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kim Mayhugh Oliver; children, Lucas (Meredith) Oliver of South Carrollton, Kaitlin (Phillip) Oliver-Butler of Huntsville, Alabama, and Dalton Oliver of Owensboro; grandchildren, Zane Oliver-McFelea, Axel Oliver, and Tatum Oliver; sisters, Jane (Wayne) Parker, Veda (Bailey) Keeling, Carolyan (Gary) Clark, and Millie (Phillip) Noel; and brother, Dennis (Becky) Oliver.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
