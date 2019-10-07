Philip “Phil” W. Hodges Sr., 76, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Born June 16, 1943, in Dunn, North Carolina to the late Rudolph Hodges and Angeline Young Hodges, Phil grew up in Alabama and later moved to Columbus, Indiana where he met his future wife, Patricia Cooper. They married at an early age and soon moved to Owensboro where Phil was a familiar face as he worked in management at Wetzel’s and Wyndall’s Supermarkets for 25 years. He was then employed by Hostess for another 10 years before retiring (the first time). He decided to bring his many years of grocery experience to Walmart in the produce department for four more years before retiring a second time just prior to his illness. Phil was a faithful Christian and devoted church member finishing his race at Church Alive for the last 20 years where he enjoyed singing praises to God. He loved fishing, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and just hanging out with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phil always had a project going on that involved working with his hands including remodeling and being outside.
Besides his parents, Phil also was preceded in death by his brother, R.D. Hodges.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Patricia “Pat” Cooper Hodges; son, Philip W. Hodges Jr.; daughter, Kim Deatherage and husband Les; five grandchildren: Natalie Miller (Steven), Corie Soto (Jonathan), Wade Hodges (Karisa), Danielle Deatherage, and Matthew Deatherage all of Owensboro; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Davis (Jim) of Spanish Fort, Alabama; brothers, Gary Hodges (JoAnn) of Birmingham, Alabama and Don Hodges (Pat) of Freeport, Florida; sister-in-law, Barbara Hodges of Pasadena, Texas.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Church Alive. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Wednesday from 10 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Matthew Deatherage (grandson) c/o Amazon Outreach Peru 2210 W. Main St. Ste. 107-331, Battle Ground, WA 98604.
Memories and condolences for the family of Philip Hodges may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented