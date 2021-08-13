FORDSVILLE — Phillip Adam Hall, 47, of Fordsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was born Aug. 26, 1973, in Daviess County. Phillip was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving husband and father, and family was his first priority. Phillip owned and operated PoorBoy Sanitation for 18 years. He enjoyed playing cards with his buddies and selling and trading at flea markets with his family.
Phillip was preceded in death by his father, John W. Hall; a sister, Susan Roberts; and brother John Bryan Hall.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 28 years, Tonya Hall; his mother, Jean Hall; two daughters, Heather Hamilton (Justin Bolin) and Katlynn (Silas) Baird; and a loving Papaw to three granddaughters, Leeah Hamilton, Lylah and Brecklyn Bolin. He is also survived by two brothers, Bobby (Robin) Aud and Charles Hall; sisters Charlotte Hall, Vickie (Jeff) Cecil and Becky Aud (Vince Bermudez); several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; his in-laws, Ray and Darlene Beatty; sister-in-law, Sharon (Billy) Reynolds; and his loyal dog, Puppy.
The service for Phillip Hall will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Phillip Adam Hall may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented