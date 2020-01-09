Phillip Bell, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Wellington Parc. He was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Linwood Guy and Mary Agnes Oelze Bell. Phillip was retired from Southern Tank Manufacturing as a sales manager and was a lifelong member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Open Door Sunday School class and had served as an usher. He also had worked as a supervisor at the Cigar Factory. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and had received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Brescia College. Phillip was involved in youth sports having served on the board of Southern Little League and volunteered with Upward basketball. He was an avid Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro High School basketball fan, loved golfing and was an animal lover. He also loved woodworking and was a longtime member of the No Name Club.
Phillip is survived by his wife, June Bell, of 59 years; two daughters, Karen Bell Russell and Kathy Sterling (Mark) of Owensboro; his son, Mike Bell (Beth) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Blake Sterling (Jen) of Owensboro, Brian Russell of St. Louis, Sarah Sterling Messner (Casey) of Columbia, South Carolina, Kristen Bell Griffin (Sage) of Beech Grove, Aaron Russell of St. Louis and Dallas Bell of Lexington; two great-grandchildren, Ivy James Messner and Annabelle Mae Griffin; and a sister, Beverly Hemphill of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Wellington Parc and Hospice of Western Kentucky for the love, compassion and care they provided for Phillip.
The funeral service for Phillip Bell will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Humane Society of Owensboro-Daviess County, P.O. Box 1075, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Memories and condolences to the family of Phillip Bell can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
