It is with extreme sadness that we announce Phillip Dane Howard II left this world suddenly Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 52.
Phillip was born October 12, 1969, in Owensboro to Bonnie Diane Durham and the late Phillip Dane Howard. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1988 and went on to earn a bachelor of science in human resource management from Western Kentucky University.
Phillip was an amazing husband, loving father, devoted son, and loyal friend who was passionate about great bourbon, a good cigar, a rockin’ Van Halen song and, of course, University of Kentucky Basketball. Go Cats! #BBN.
Phillip is survived by his best friend, soulmate, and wife, Tiffany, and the love of their lives, their son, Colt Davis.
Also left to cherish his memory are his mom, Bonnie Durham; brother, Michael Howard (Mark); aunts; uncles; cousins; in-laws; and far too many fantastic friends to list.
A celebration of life to honor this spectacular man’s legacy will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the RiverPark Center Jody Berry Theater, 101 Daviess St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
