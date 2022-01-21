It is with extreme sadness that we announce Phillip Dane Howard II left this world suddenly on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 52.
Phillip was born on October 12, 1969, in Owensboro to Bonnie Diane Durham and the late Phillip Dane Howard. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1988 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Western Kentucky University.
Phillip is survived by his best friend, soulmate, and wife, Tiffany, and the love of their lives, their son, Colt Davis.
Also left to cherish his memory are his mom, Bonnie Durham; brother, Michael Howard (Mark); aunts; uncles; cousins; in-laws; and far too many fantastic friends to list.
Phillip was an amazing husband, loving father, devoted son, and loyal friend who was passionate about great bourbon, a good cigar, a rockin’ Van Halen song, and, of course, University of Kentucky Basketball. Go Cats! #BBN.
There will be a celebration of life to honor this spectacular man’s legacy at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Howard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Phillip Dane Howard II and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
