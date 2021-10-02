BROWNSVILLE — Phillip Daniel Newton, 76, of Brownsville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, to the late John and Mary Percell Newton. Phillip was a U.S. Army veteran and served during Vietnam. He retired from American Fasteners in Illinois as the warehouse supervisor. Phillip married the love of his life, Delores Ann Tomes, on April 20, 1963, and celebrated 58 years of marriage earlier this year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, rebuilding small engines and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Richard Newton and Robert Newton; twin sister Phyllis Howard; along with his other siblings.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Delores Ann Newton of Brownsville; son Steven D. (Susan) Newton of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren Steven J. (Katie) Newton of Stanford, Stacey (Larry) Reese of Burlington, Salli Flannery (Danny McQueen) of Hebron, Travis Newton of Illinois and Kaitlynn Newton of Beaver Dam; along with eight great-grandchildren, many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and best friend, his dog, Acer.
The service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
