Phillip Dean Parm, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Eureka, Indiana, to the late Robert and Dora Hanley Parm. He was a horse trainer at Ellis Park and worked for Whirlpool. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and singing. Phillips always told what was on his mind, and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Johnson; two sisters, Vernita Bridges and Zuetta Boyd; and two brothers, Charles Buddy Parm and Bobby Joe Parm.
Survivors include his children, Kristina Taylor Thomas (David), Gail “Na” Spiceson (Samuel Sr.), Phyllis Thomas Siddon, Robert Thomas (Medine), Dora Thomas, Angela Taylor and Johnathan Taylor; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Gail Stamps (Melvin), Virgie Shaw, Sina Evans, James Bill Parm and Roscoe Parm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Kathy Goodwin. Visitation is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Phillip’s service will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
