FALLS OF ROUGH — Phillip G. Midkiff, 79, of Falls of Rough, passed away at his home Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. He was born May 19, 1944, to the late John Robert and Mary Lee Midkiff. Gale enjoyed spending time at Rough River, telling stories to friends and family, shooting guns, loud air horns, and helping people. He was mechanically inclined and liked to stay busy fixing things. He was a generous person that will be missed. If you knew Gale, you knew him. He was one of a kind.
Gale is survived by his children, Johnny (Julie) Midkiff, Denisha Midkiff, and Barry (Christi) Midkiff; grandchildren, Matthew (Toney) Roby, Kasey (Logan) Cecil, Lucas (Jessica) Roby, Seth (Katie) Midkiff, Kyla Midkiff, Jessica (Travis) Powell, John (Lindsay) Eversole, Jeremy (Katherine) Eversole, Blake Midkiff, Addain Midkiff, and Addyson Midkiff; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Jerry (Charlene) Midkiff; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Cecil Funeral Home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
