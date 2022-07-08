Phillip Kenton Hayden, 13 months, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Kenton was born May 29, 2021, in Daviess County to Phillip Bradley Hayden and Jena Beth McCarty Hayden. It seemed to us that Kenton smiled from the day he was born, and his smile was an inspiration to so many. He had the sweetest growls that everyone called his dinosaur noises. Kenton was diagnosed with brain cancer at four months and was a courageous and smiling warrior throughout his surgery and following months of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.
Kenton was preceded in death by a sister, Faith Elizabeth Hayden in 2018.
In addition to his parents, Kenton is survived by his big sister, Lydia Beth Hayden; paternal grandparents, Phil and Cheri Hayden; maternal grandparents, Greg and Leah McCarty; aunts, uncles and cousins, Brent and Holly McCarty (Grayson, Kally and Lilly); Brittany and Ben Thompson (Henry, Luke, AnnaBelle, LilyAnn, and Elizabeth); and Katelyn and Blake Dickens (Cora and Evelyn); great grandmothers, Marjorie Hayden and Rosa Lee McCarty; and many great aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kenton’s family would like to thank everyone at Norton Children’s Hospital, especially the caring and compassionate staff on 7W and PICU. Kenton was well-loved in the many months he spent in your care. The nurses all requested to be assigned to their little dinosaur Kenton, and he truly became family to all the staff.
A Funeral Mass for Kenton will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church followed by the burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences and memories for Kenton’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
