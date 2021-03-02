CRESTWOOD — Phillip Kevin Landgrave, 60, of Crestwood, passed away on Feb. 27, 2021, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He fought a good fight battling a brain aneurysm but ultimately went home to be with Jesus.
Kevin was born Jan. 13, 1961, in Louisville, to Dr. and Mrs. Phillip Landgrave. Kevin served at many churches throughout his life. He began his ministry at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro. Over the next 35 years he served at Lyndon Baptist, Northeast Christian, and St Stephens as a Minister of Music. His love for music showed throughout everything he did in his life and he has passed that on to his children and grandchildren. If you met Kevin then you know that he lived life to the fullest and loved everyone he met so deeply.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Barbara (Burton) Landgrave and his four children, Kristen Thurman (Chris), Drew Landgrave (Katie), John Thomas Landgrave (Mary), and Ben Landgrave (Kimberli). He is also survived by his parents, Phil and Gloria Landgrave and his siblings, John Timothy Landgrave (Teresa), Mary Suggs (Richard), and Margie Yankeelov (Thomas). Kevin also leaves behind his nine beautiful grandchildren, Jeffrey, Addison, Evelyn, Makenna, Kacy, Bartholomew, Claire, Samuel, and Allie. Kevin will also be leaving behind family members who loved him in Owensboro. He is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Pat Burton. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law, Steve (Becki) Burton and BJ Burton. Kevin is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other extended family who will love and miss him.
A celebration of life will be held at Northeast Christian Church (9900 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40241) on March 2, 2021. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the service immediately following. For those who do not feel comfortable attending the service we will also be live streaming the service. Please visit the Remembering Kevin Landgrave Facebook page for more information on the live stream.
In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Norton Hospital Foundation or Oldham County Arts Center.
We will be adhering to all CDC guidelines during each part of this process. We ask that you wear a mask and maintain social distance guidelines at all times.
