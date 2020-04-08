Phillip Lee Hagan, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Owensboro to the late James Kenneth Hagan Sr. and Virginia Catherine O’Bryan Hagan. Phillip worked in sales for Moore Business Forms Inc. for 29 years, then for Global Docu Graphix before starting his own business. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Phillip was a very active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a lectern and a choir member. He loved sports, was an avid golfer and was a big fan of UK basketball.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul E. Hagan; Paul’s wife and daughter, Rosemary and Robin; and brothers-in-law Bill Early and Mike Smith.
Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Josie Russell Hagan; two sons, Eric James Hagan of Owensboro and Mark Anthony (Katie) Hagan of Indianapolis; a daughter, Jill Lynn (Josh) Kerr of Sellersburg, Indiana; three grandchildren, Eva Hagan, Olivia Hagan and Avery Kerr; four siblings, James Kenneth (Janet) Hagan Jr., Rosemary Smith, Tony (Debbie) Hagan and David (Ginny) Hagan; several nieces and nephews; his special golf friends at Panther Creek Golf Course; and most of all, his yorkie, Dudley.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Hagan’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. A memorial service for Phillip will be held at Blessed Mother Catholic Church when all his family, friends and church members can attend at a later date. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Phillip Hagan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented