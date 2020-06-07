Phillip Lee Hagan, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Owensboro to the late James Kenneth Hagan Sr. and Virginia Catherine O’Bryan Hagan. Phillip worked in sales for Moore Business Forms Inc. for 29 years, then for Global Docu Graphix, before starting his own business. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Phillip was a very active member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister, a lectern and a choir member. He loved sports, was an avid golfer, and was a big fan of UK basketball.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul E. Hagan; his wife and daughter, Rosemary and Robin; and brothers-in-law, Bill Early and Mike Smith.
Phillip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Josie Russell Hagan; two sons, Eric James Hagan of Owensboro and Mark Anthony (Katie) Hagan of Indianapolis; a daughter, Jill Lynn (Josh) Kerr of Sellersburg, Indiana; three grandchildren, Eva Hagan, Olivia Hagan and Avery Kerr; four siblings, James Kenneth (Janet) Hagan Jr., Rosemary Smith, Tony (Debbie) Hagan and David (Ginny) Hagan; several nieces and nephews; his special golf friends at Panther Creek Golf Course; and most of all, his yorkie, Dudley.
The memorial Mass for Mr. Hagan will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with the Rev. Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of Mass at the church. The number of those attending the visitation or memorial Mass for Mr. Hagan shall be within current health and public safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. Ennichement will follow at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd St. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Phillip Hagan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented