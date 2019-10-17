EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Phillip M. Duncan, age 65, of Evansville, Indiana, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Phillip was born Oct. 28, 1953, in Owensboro to Morgan and Maxine (Lacefield) Duncan. He attended Western Kentucky University.
Phillip was the owner and operator of the Dairy Queen in Clinton, Indiana, for 30 years. He always enjoyed giving back to the community. He served on the library board for many years and hosted car shows at the Dairy Queen to benefit local youth in need. In 1991, Phillip led his Dairy Queen to the top sales position in the corporation. He was also awarded the Sam Walton Business Leader Award in 1999, along with his wife, Gail. Phillip was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Douglas) Duncan, of 46 years; daughter Leslie Humphrey (Chris); son Phillip A. Duncan; grandsons Cooper Humphrey and Jackson Humphrey; mother Maxine Duncan; sisters Phyllis Ashburn (Greg) and Fran Blacklock (Mike); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Phillip is preceded in death by his father, Morgan Duncan.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel – A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715 with Curtis Carwile officiating. Burial will be in Render Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation at 911 E. 86th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or Children’s Miracle Network at 205 W. 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
Commented