GREENVILLE — Phillip Michael Hill, 39, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, after a tragic accident at his workplace, Big Rivers Electric Corporation in Sebree.
Born June 4, 1983, he was a lifelong resident of Muhlenberg County and a friend of anyone he came across. He was a 2001 graduate of Muhlenberg South High School. Phillip worked as an environmental engineer and held an associate degree in applied science from Madisonville Community College and a Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering from Southern New Hampshire University.
Phillip had two passions in life, racing and family. He started racing go-carts as a child and continued on the local dirt tracks such as Cedar Ridge in Morgantown with stock cars. For the past couple of years, Phillip had driven the American Pro Staffing No. 41 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee, and was enjoying the step-up in his racing career. He was known as Phil ‘The Thrill’ Hill because he was prone to get into the wildest of wrecks and the spectators couldn’t help but love him.
He met his wife, April Browning, when they were just 15 and 16 years old, and it was clear to all their family and friends that this was the real thing. The high school sweethearts made it official December 10, 2004. Family was everything to Phillip. His wife and boys were his life. He was deeply devoted to his father, Mike, who was also his best friend. He relished in his relationships with his sister and sister-in-law and their husbands and spoiled his nieces and nephews with love.
He never met a stranger. All who knew him considered him a friend, and the feeling was mutual. He was always willing to lend a hand, in life or in the pits at the track. You could always count on Phillip. In fact, he was loved by all, near and far. He had friends all over the country through racing and his work life. The loss has been echoed throughout Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the entire racing community.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Patricia Welborn Hill; grandparents, James Melva Welborn, Wayne and Alberta Love, and Felix Hill; aunt, Sharon Hill Gish; and father-in-law, Roger Browning.
Survivors include his wife, April Browning Hill; sons, Hayden and Cayson Hill; father, Michael Hill; sister, Crystal (Michael) Woodruff; mother-in-law, Sandy Browning; sister-in-law, Mandy (Brad) Gibson; nieces, Erin Woodruff, Katie Gray, and Chelsea (Cole) Oldham; nephews, Justin Gibson, Destry Miller, and Rylan Gibson; aunt, Pamela Roach; and uncle, Darren (Lorna) Welborn.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Adam Brown officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Camp Hendon, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40223.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
