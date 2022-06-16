Phillip Neil Dant, 68, of Maceo, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 4, 1954, in Owensboro, to the late Douglas and Benola Taylor Dant. Neil worked in maintenance for Anheuser-Busch in Jacksonville, Florida for 30-plus years before retiring in 2015 and moving back to Maceo to his family’s lake home. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his free time. Neil never served in the armed forces, but he very much loved his country and was a true patriot. He was very witty and always had a joke for you, and he loved his grandkids dearly along with spending time with them on Carpenters Lake.
Neil was loved by everyone. If you ever met him, you would fall in love with him and his big personality.
Neil is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Mayfield Dant; two sons, Brent (Breanna) Dant and Bryan (Heather) Dant; a daughter, Brandi (Kaelin) Conkright; grandchildren, Hayden, Bradyn, Kaylie, and Bailey Dant and Merrick, Ily, and Karson Conkright; a brother, Tony (Becky) Dant; a sister, Brenda (Richard) McIntire; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service for Neil will be held noon Friday, June 17, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Babu Kulathumkal officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a big thanks to the nurses at OHRH and Robin and other staff at Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to www.kennedysdisease.org and Wendell Foster.
Memories and condolences for the family of Neil Dant may be left at www.glenncares.com.
