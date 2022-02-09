Phillip Ray “Micky” West, 62, of Owensboro, went to be with his Heavenly Father on February 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on August 28, 1959, to the Late Gene and Hazel Murphy West. Phillip was president of Disciples of Salvation M/M. He was an avid Trump supporter — TRUMP2024-
He was proceeded in death by his brother Greg West.
He is survived by his fiancé, Tami Becthel; children, Jeanetta (Will) Patterson, Phillip (Betsy) West, Dawn (Bobby) Harris, and Josh (Heather) Brigman; grandchildren, Michael, Trevor, Austin, Brianna, and Noah; and nephews Josh and Aaron West.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
