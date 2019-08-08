GILBERTSVILLE — Phillip W. Dennis, 67, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Owensboro, went to be with God on Aug. 5, 2019. Phil loved the mountains. His favorite spot was the Grand Teton Range in Wyoming. He was a Kentucky-born philosopher, a natural artist singing and playing beautiful ballads on the guitar. Phil was a gentle man of few words but great intensity.
He is survived by his wife, DeAnna; daughter Andrea Munoz; three stepsons, BJ Fitzgerald of Owensboro, Andrew Fitzgerald of Bowling Green and Dustin Fitzgerald of Owensboro. He also is survived by two brothers, Paul Michael of Owensboro and Steve (Rita) of Dayton, Tennessee; a sister, Bonnie Roller (Ed) of Lexington; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home, Paducah is in charge of arrangements. "This world was never made for one as beautiful as you."
