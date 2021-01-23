BELTON — Phillip Warren Wells, 73, of Belton, died at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Mr. Wells was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Muhlenberg County. He was a machinist at TVA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlie and Thelma Wells; and brother Benton Carlton Wells.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Dean Winn Wells; son Scotty (Teresa) Wells; grandson Logan Scott Wells; great-granddaughter Willow Oakley Wells; sister Martha (David) Roe; step-grandchildren Matt Embry and Jake Embry; step-great-grandchild Carter Embry; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
