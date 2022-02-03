DRAKESBORO — Phillip Wayne Willoughby, Sr., 74, of Drakesboro, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 8:13 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Willoughby was born July 30, 1947, in McLean County. He was of the Baptist faith and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Willoughby; sisters, Janice Corum and Reva Schinter; and brothers, Jerry Willoughby, Don Willoughby, Terry Willoughby, and Billboy Willoughby.
He is survived by his wife, Laquita Arnold Willoughby; sons, Phillip Willoughby, Jr. of Livermore and Brennan (Stephanie) Willoughby of Central City; daughter, Jay-cee (Zack) Bethel of Bremen; grandchildren, Cidney Willoughby, Hattie Willoughby, Phillip Willoughby III, Jersie Willoughby, and Addilynn Bethel; great-grandchild, Mattielynn Ball; sister, Becky Thomas of Rumsey; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
