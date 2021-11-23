MORGANTOWN — Phillip Wayne Worley, 71, of Morgantown, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. Phillip retired from Big Rivers Power Plant and was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors his son, Chris (Jennifer) Worley; daughters, Amy (David) Matthews and Taylor (Lucas) Smith; and brother, Roger (Debbie) Worley.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
