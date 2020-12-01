Phillis M. Crabtree, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Hermitage Manor Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Mary Lucille Mitchell. She had previously worked in the shoe department at K-Mart.
She is survived by her husband, Frank “Snookie” Crabtree; daughter, Bethany Spencer; son, James F. Crabtree (LeeAnn Horton); grandchildren, Dustin Pate, Chyna Benzine, and Harley Crabtree; daughter-in-law, Carrie Cox (Les); great-grandchild, Ada Benzine; brothers, Tommie Mitchell and Joseph Alan Mitchell; sisters, Anna Catherine Wright, Betty Sippert, and Joan Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Services will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
