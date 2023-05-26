Phyllis Ann Buskill, 75, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born in Owensboro Oct. 2, 1947, to the late James and Virginia Woosley Weakley. Phyllis was a member of First Baptist Church. She owned The Linen Closet and later worked as secretary to the principal of Daviess County Middle School, where she retired. Phyllis was an avid U.K. and Tennessee Titans fan. She was a friend to many and enjoyed giving back to her community. Her most valued parts of life were her love for God and her family.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mike Buskill.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Rocky) Adams; son, Chris (Tera) Buskill; grandchildren, Nicholas (Tabby) Adams, Hope Adams, Seth Adams, Ace Buskill, and Jax Buskill; great-grandchildren, Paxton Adams and Asher Adams; sister, Joyce (Jimmy) Thompson; and many other extended family members.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be noon Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, for those who wish to attend. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDFR).
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
