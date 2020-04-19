NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Phyllis Ann Edwards, 78, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away April 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by Cayce’s father, Gary Edwards; and a stepson, Dean Edwards. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she will be missed dearly by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cayce (Scott) Strength; sons, Todd (Jennifer) Cornelius and Tim Cornelius; and grandchildren, Justin, Jesse, Josey, Macy, Sienna and Adelay.
Due to the current situation, private services were held. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Commented