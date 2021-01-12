Phyllis Ann Foreman, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 14, 1943, in Rockport, Indiana, to the late George Elmer and Nellie Johnson Crabtree. Phyllis loved going to the casino, playing bingo, and visiting the Mundy Center. She enjoyed her flowers and gardening, attending festivals, watching NASCAR and taking care of her many cats.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Foreman; a daughter, Shirley Bullington; two sons, Billy Foreman and Clarence Stone; several brothers and sisters; and two grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her two stepsons, Harold and Robert Foreman; five granddaughters, Elizabeth Bullington, Sonya Foreman, Misty Foreman, Candice Foreman, and Catrina Gary; a grandson, Cameron Foreman; nineteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Norma Perry; a brother, Mike Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Phyllis Foreman, with limited attendance due to health directives, will beheld at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family of Phyllis Foreman may be left at www.glenncares.com.
