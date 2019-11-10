Phyllis Ann McHone Tuttle, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 8, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Hamburg, Indiana to the late Richard Jess and Mildred Moss McHone. Phyllis was a member of Owensboro Christian Church for 57 years. She graduated from New Albany High School and studied at Norton Memorial Infirmary School of Nursing and Nazareth College. Phyllis served as a nurse for 54 years and retired from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital where she was the director of women's services and the Free Classic of Owensboro as director of nurses. She received Nurse of the Year Award at Owensboro Health County Hospital and a Super Mom of McLean County. Phyllis was a tutor for the Literacy Council. She enjoyed her annual birthday trip to the State Fair, where she made sure she thanked every first responder she saw. Phyllis loved yard sales, crocheting, her pets, but most of all, she loved her family. She will be remembered for her servant's heart, and for the way she treated everyone she met with kindness.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph W. McHone and Richard D. McHone.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Jack Tuttle; children Robin (Michael) Long, Dennis (Tammie) Tuttle and Deborah (Harold) Carter; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Donnie Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Ft. Campbell Fisher House; 1652 Joel Drive, Ft. Campbell, KY 42223.
