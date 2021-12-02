GREENVILLE — Phyllis Boyd, 75, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Maple Health and Rehab. She was a member of Browder Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Deana Hocker and Alisha Boyd; and sister Rita Tidwell.
Service: Noon Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Old Unity Cemetery, Graham. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Facemasks are required for the visitation and service.
