LIVERMORE — Phyllis Bradshaw, 77, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Phyllis Ann Whitaker was born Feb. 9, 1946, in Livermore to the late Robert and Emma Kate Brown Whitaker and was married to Bobby Franklin Bradshaw Mar. 14, 1964. Phyllis retired as a production supervisor from Speed Queen in Madisonville and was a member of Livermore General Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, attending McLean County Senior Citizens events, and caring for her furry companion, General.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Bradshaw, who died July 19, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Johnny Bradshaw of Owensboro and Buster Bradshaw of Clarksville, Tennessee; a granddaughter, Tori Allen of Owensboro; and several nieces and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial will be in Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Phyllis’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Phyllis’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Phyllis Bradshaw family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore General Baptist Church, P.O. Box 517, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Phyllis at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented