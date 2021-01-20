Phyllis Calhoun Whitaker of Owensboro passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Casey Calhoun. Phyllis was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and Brescia University. She spent a 33-year career with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services.
After retirement, she volunteered at Owensboro Health in the surgery waiting area and also in pastoral care as a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church, where she volunteered in the office. She was also a longtime member of the choir.
Phyllis was a Kentucky Colonel and supported their Good Works Programs. She enjoyed reading and music, and in prior years, she was a member of OCTC chorus, the Owensboro Symphony Chorus and the Diocesan Choir. She enjoyed watching Kentucky and Louisville basketball. She loved life, her family, her church and her friends. She is also extremely grateful for all the prayers and support she received during her long cancer journey.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Cookie Calhoun and Ellen Calhoun Morris; and her brother, Mike Calhoun.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry; her daughter, Melanie Wallace (Scott) of Owensboro; her grandchildren Colton Wallace and Bradley Wallace of Owensboro; her brothers, Robert Calhoun (Rosemary) of Lexington and Ed Calhoun (Linda) of Owensboro; her sister, Claudia Donehue (Kevin) of Columbus, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Joe Morris of Hampstead, North Carolina; sister-in-law Juanita Calhoun of Corpus Christi, Texas; and by many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to St. Pius Tenth Church Renovation Project, 3418 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends who wish to honor Phyllis at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Whitaker.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Phyllis Calhoun Whitaker and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented