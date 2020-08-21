ROCKPORT, Ind. — Phyllis E. Ice, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Petersburg, Indiana.
Phyllis had worked as a security guard and was a member of Rockport First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Lee Ice and Pat Allen Ice; and step-siblings Betty McQueary, Mary Lou McGee and Shirley Fitzgerald.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boultinghouse Funeral Home in her honor.
Services will be private, with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneral
