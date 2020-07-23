GREENVILLE — Phyllis Elaine Pendley, 70, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by
her brothers, Billy Mike Gootee, Kenny Pendley, and Barry Pendley.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation: From 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented