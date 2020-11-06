LIVERMORE — Phyllis J. Leach, 69, of Livermore, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born April 4, 1951, in McHenry to the late Roy Edward and Dimple Fern Graham Francis. Phyllis was a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church and worked as a ward clerk for Ohio County Healthcare for 30 years.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Francis.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories her husband of 52 years, Larry Leach of Livermore; three children, Robert Alan (Ronda) Leach of Oneida, Jeffrey Dane (Sharron) Leach of Rumsey and Amanda (Matt) House of Hartford; one brother, Conrad L. (Melinda) Francis of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren, Andrew (Ashleigh) Crowe, Shelbey Williams, Tyler (Kaylee) Leach, Savanna Leach, Tristen Leach, Sydney (Wayne) Goodman, Brian House, Layla House, Delilah House, Kordelia House and Lazarus House; and six great-grandchildren, Trace, Lexie, Levi, Turner, Mason and Ryder.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Clyde Bell and Andy Crowe officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mrs. Leach’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, face coverings are required and capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to the Phyllis J. Leach Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Phyllis J. Leach by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
