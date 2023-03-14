Phyllis Jean Belcher Howard, 83, formerly of 2232 Twenty Grand Ave., Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Wellington Parc. She was born June 21, 1939, in Daviess County to the late Clifford A. and Lillie Mae Belcher. Phyllis was the owner and operator of Halo Wig Shop for 50 years. She donated many wigs to Goldie’s Opryhouse and the Theater Workshop of Owensboro and loved styling them and doing makeup. She was very family-oriented, was never at a loss for words, and was a person who never met a stranger.
Phyllis was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Marion Howard, May 7, 2020; three sisters, Thelma Mae Murphy, Ettie Lorene Hardy, and Opal D. Brown; and a brother, James Clifford Belcher.
Surviving are three daughters, Jeanne Marie Hill and husband, Philip, and Jodi Elizabeth Aull and husband, all of Owensboro, and Johnna Patti McLevaine of Livermore; two sons, William Marion Howard of Owensboro and Perry Steven Howard and wife, Kathy, of Livermore; eight grandchildren, Derric Smith, Tara Dumser, Serenity Faith McLevaine, Denali Hope McLevaine-Johnson, Kaela Jo Howard, Addysen Grace Howard, Avery Dane Aull, and Diva Lathan Cline; six great-grandchildren, Jayden Embry, Aiden Dumser, Howie Dumser, JaMyrah Marie Johnson, Acacya Cline, and Ace Cline; and two brothers, Randall Belcher and wife, Elizabeth, and Gerald H. “Jerry” Belcher and wife, Ruth, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
