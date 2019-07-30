Phyllis Jean Phelps, 88, of Owensboro died Sunday, July 28, 2019, with her son at her side. She was born on Sept. 7, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Barney and Avah Fulkerson. Phyllis retired from Daviess County School System where she taught for 39 years. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Kentucky State Teachers Association, and was a Kentucky Colonel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bryant Phelps and a sister, Mary Ruth Fulkerson.
Survivors include her son, Bryant Keith Phelps of Owensboro.
Private family services were held. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elba. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
