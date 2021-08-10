Phyllis Kay Daugherty Masters, 74, of Utica, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 22, 1946, in Ohio County, to the late Joseph Daugherty and Delaney Austin Daugherty. Phyllis was a retired respiratory therapist.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Masters; two grandsons, Joey Burt and Brandon Frames; brothers, Rex, Myron and Joe Daugherty and sisters, Peggy Cook and Rose Renfrow.
Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children, Holli Turner, of Horse Branch, and Kevin (Teresa) Burt, of Utica; four grandchildren, Dusti (Chad) Deweese, Adrienne (Mike) Coy, Heather (Rob) Penny and Scott Morris; 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends visited with Phyllis’s family from 5 to 9 p.m. with a short service at 8 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Greg Hillard officiating.
