ROCKPORT, Ind. — Phyllis Keaton Gill, 80, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born Nov. 2, 1939, in Pipestem, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Oran Harold Keaton and Opal Geneva Keaton.
Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Hinton High School. She was a longtime homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She and her husband, Melvin, moved to Grandview, Indiana, in 1996. She was a member of Shawnee Church of God in Flatwoods and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Rockport, Indiana.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Lawrence Melvin Gill; daughter Vicki Moninger and her husband, Wally; two grandsons, Nick Moninger and James Moninger and his wife, April; and three great grandsons, Carson and Dean Moninger and Lucas Jones; a sister, Barbara Wykle of Hinton, West Virginia; and a brother, Leroy Keaton of Palmyra, Virginia.
A private visitation will be held at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. A private visitation will also be held at Pivont Funeral Home in Hinton, West Virginia with a graveside service to follow at Restwood Memorial Gardens.
