Phyllis Lee West Dobbs, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Heartford House of Western Kentucky. She was born May 3, 1939, to the late Nathaniel and Bertha Rone West of Morgantown. Phyllis grew up on her family farm in Morgantown.
She graduated from Butler County High School. She was a four-year cheerleader and participated in the pep club and 4-H club and won several penmanship awards. Her unique handwriting was sought after for addressing wedding invitations, baby announcements, and other special occasions.
Phyllis attended Bowling Green College of Commerce and was employed at Griffin Electric, and for eight years at the Soil Conservation Service.
She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker to her three children. Phyllis was a member of the Kentucky Lady Colonels, a volunteer for the March of Dimes, and a fan of Kentucky Wesleyan Basketball and photography. She enjoyed sending cards to her family and many friends. She was somewhat of a historian as she clipped all the newspaper articles of all she knew from weddings, anniversaries, obituaries, or even buying properties, and she has it all filed away. She loved playing cards with family and friends and playing Bunco with friends was a monthly tradition for many years. She kept up with many on Facebook.
She was a devoted church member at Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she had many roles over the years such as secretary, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Women.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Gene Dobbs, and her daughter, Rachelle Gilles, Jan. 16, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Menisa (Wilson) Taylor of Masonville; a son, Jason Lee Dobbs of Owensboro; grandchildren, Ashton (Bryce) Poynter, Landon (Andrea) Taylor, Shayne Taylor, William “Hayden” Gilles, Hannah Gilles, Kailey (Beau) Worth, and Jansen Dobbs; great-grandchildren, Brylee Poynter, Ashlyn May Poynter, Carson Taylor, Emory Taylor, and Nellie Worth; and brother, William Robert (Nancy) West of Bowling Green.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the burial following in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or The Heartford House, C/O Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
