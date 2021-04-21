Phyllis Marie Howard Bittel, 83, of Whitesville, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born in Whitesville on March 6, 1938, to the late Romanus “Buck” and Della Mae Dickens Howard. Phyllis always remembered everyone’s birthdays and sent them a card with lots of stickers, and she loved receiving birthday cards. She was a homemaker with a heart for her family. Phyllis was famous for her homemade soup and peanut butter cookies. She was proud to be the oldest of 13 children.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Edward J. Bittel, on Jan. 30, 2013; and her siblings, Stewart Howard, Mitchell Howard and Martin “Marty” Howard.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Stephen (Bonnie) Bittel, Julia (Alvis) Anderson, Sylvia (Robert) Sowders and Gina (Myron) Matthews; grandchildren Rachael Sowders Norris, Jessica Anderson Guerrero, Katherine Bittel Goins, Melanie Sowders Nesler, Kara Anderson Embrey, Amy Bittel Pruit, Brian Anderson, Kelly Anderson, Holly Sowders Bretz, Sarah Matthews Fowler, Daniel Matthews and Jackson Bittel; 31 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Teresa Robling, Nadine Higdon, Annette (Gary) Sharp, Rita Wilson, Gayle Carrico, Cletus (Betty) Howard, Benny(Cheryl) Howard, Willis (Wenda) Howard and Tony (Elizabeth) Howard.
A Funeral Mass will be noon Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donation to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented