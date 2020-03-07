Phyllis Merritt Stevens, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 30, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Estel Joy and Lelia Daugherty Merritt. Phyllis retired from Aleris Aluminum as a furnace operator and was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She enjoyed UK basketball, but more than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family, who she would have done anything for.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mellisa Ann Vasquez; two brothers, Glenn E. Merritt and Dwayne Merritt; and sister Linda Cecil.
She is survived by a son, Joy Wayne Bennett (Sonya); two grandchildren, Cheyenne Ross and Chantelle Costello; two great-grandchildren; brother Jeff Merritt (Frances); sisters-in-law Teresa Merritt and Darlene Merritt; and several nieces, nephews and aunts. A special thanks to her nieces/loving caregivers, Sandy Ball and Candy Mason.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
