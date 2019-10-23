GREENVILLE -- Phyllis Mohon Griffin, 78, of Greenville, passed away Oct. 22, 2019, peacefully at her home with her family beside her. She fought a long battle with lung cancer.
Phyllis was a graduate of Hughes-Kirk High School, Class of '59, and a member of Jernigan's Chapel Methodist Church in Greenville. Through the years, she wore many hats, not only a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but she worked in her early years for Drs. Brockman and Shipp as a medical assistant, for Brent Yonts as a legal transcriptionist and as a medical transcriptionist for Pennyroyal Mental Health Center. She retired in 1996, enjoying golf, travel and family life.
Phyllis was proceeded in death by her parents, Willard and Amanell Mohon.
She is survived by a husband of 33 years, Thomas (Tom) L. Griffin Jr.; two daughters, Cindy (Mark) Rutherford of Belton and Melissa (Lynn) Dukes of Brentwood, Tennessee; and stepson Scott Griffin of New York. She had one granddaughter, Sydney Dukes, also of Brentwood. She also has one aunt and several cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville with her final resting place in Old Jackson Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 until the time of the funeral at 2 p.m.
The family requests contributions be made to the American Lung Association or the Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.com.
