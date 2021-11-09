I, Phyllis Simon Rice, 67, of Pleasant Ridge, kicked the proverbial bucket on November 7, 2021 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. The Heartford House is staffed with very professional, caring and knowledgeable. I was conceived who knows where, but was born in Owensboro to the late Thelma Simon and Clarence Simon, Sr. I graduated from Owensboro Catholic High, OCTC with an Associate’s degree and KWC with a Bachelors degree in Accounting Suma Cum-not very Laude. I retired as office manager for the City of Owensboro Transit after 15 long years and retired as monitor for Dismas Charities of Owensboro after 10 years.
Numbers were my friends. My favorite number was 6 1/2. That is the number of grandchildren I had: Dallas, Allison, Roman, Natalie, Nicholas, Aidan and soon to be born Noelle.
I was preceded in death by my sister, Sandra Gail Simon and my brother, Michael Wayne Simon, Sr. who was killed in Vietnam in 1968.
I am survived by the BEST husband in the whole wide world, Ricky Rice; three amazing sons, David (Bobbi) Duel, Jacob (Ashley) Duel and Nathan (Candace) Rice. I am also survived by my siblings, Ed “Red” (Ginny)Simon, Janice “Janass” Simon Davis, Richard “Dicky Gene” Simon, Mary Alicia “Sheshaw” (Jerry) Wells, and Michael Wayne “Little Mike” (Shannon) Simon.
I am happy to report that I now know the Big Secret that no living person knows. What happens after death? I will let my cousin, Doris Clark, know first.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
