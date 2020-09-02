Phyllis Tait Payne, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday. She was born April 8, 1932, in White County, IL, to the late Hubert and Wilma Bulkley Tait. Phyllis worked at the Executive Inn for 20 years, and at Gabe’s Restaurant for 20 years. Before she became sick, she also enjoyed volunteering at the hospital a few days a week, whether it was working in the gift shop, or visiting with people just to make them feel good. She was of the Baptist faith and an active member of Gracepointe Baptist Church. Phyllis loved people and lived every day to the fullest. She felt blessed to live life and blessed many people with her life along the way.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin E. Tait.
Phyllis is survived by her children, William Payne, Alan (Janice) Payne, Kath-Lynn Payne, and John (Kaye) Payne; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mrs. Payne shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the building on the Breckenridge Street side of the building near the flagpole.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Gracepointe Baptist Church, 2339 West Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Phyllis Payne may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented