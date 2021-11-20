Phyllis Taylor Wade, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 10, 1941, in Ohio County, to the late Leo Taylor and Beryl Collard Decker. Phyllis attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Days Inn, where she worked as a housekeeper. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Leo Taylor; one granddaughter, Roxanne Pickrell; two great-granddaughters, Alexis Hatcherd and Skye Wade; one son-in-law, Curtis Higgs; and one nephew, James Truman “Rusty” Taylor.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, six children, Gloria (Brian) Westerfield of Horse Branch, Tony (Barbie) Wade of Owensboro, Barry (Mary) Wade of Owensboro, Shenna Adamic of Owensboro, Denna (David) Quiggins of Owensboro and Charlie (Dana) Wade of Utica; one brother, James “J.T.” (Melinda) Taylor of Rosine; and two sisters, Kathy (Don) Peak of Louisville and Mary Hoover of Rosine. Phyllis was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2465 Sandefur Crossing, Cromwell, KY 42333. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends are welcome to join the family for a celebration of life dinner at the church immediately following the memorial service.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Phyllis Taylor Wade by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
