Pleaz Joseph Kirby Jr., 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born March 12, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Pleas and Elizabeth Fuqua Kirby Sr. Pleaz was retired from Commonwealth Aluminum after 46 years of service and also worked as a driver for GRITS transportation. He was a graduate of Brescia University and served in the Naval Reserves for eight years. Pleaz enjoyed raising rabbits, Labrador Retrievers and attending their field trials.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, who he was married to for 46 years, Jane Ann Kirby, on May 16, 2019; and four siblings, Betty Newcom, Carolyn Greenlee, Robert Kirby and John Kirby.
Surviving are three children, Julie Ann Kloote, Robert Edward Rold and Rhonda Jane Rhodes; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Donald Kirby.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
