NUCKOLS — Polly A. Hayden, 82, of the Nuckols Community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home. Polly Ann Snyder was born July 29, 1937, in Rumsey to the late Prentice and Hazel Kininmouth Snyder. She was a homemaker and member of the Catholic Faith. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by a son, George M. Hayden; and by a daughter, Melody Hayden.
Survivors include a son, Mike Hayden of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Kyle Hayden of Owensboro, Coty Mae Hayden of Nuckols and Joey Hayden of Dundee; a great-granddaughter, Piper Hayden; and a brother, Charles Snyder of Westfield, Indiana.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Polly’s family.
