GREENVILLE — Prentice Ewing Cheatham, 54, of Greenville, died at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at his home. Mr. Cheatham was born Dec. 13, 1966, in Christian County. He was a self-employed landscaper.
He was preceded in death by his father, William David Cheatham.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Goins Cheatham; brothers Randy Hurt, Cayce Cheatham, Robert Cheatham, Bobby Joe Howard and Earl Lewis Cheatham; sister Pauletta Cheatham; mother Evanell Cheatham; and nephew Quennon Ewing.
Services will be noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Otis Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Old Unity Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
