Priscilla L. Smith, 73, of Owensboro passed away Aug. 7, 2020. Prissy was born on May 28, 1947 to Gladys Knight Morris and the late Clifford Wedding. She enjoyed fishing, watching a good movie and spending time with her grandkids and Mayjor. She retired from US Bank after 30 years, where she was a Hud Loan Officer.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Connie Brown and Gayle Blumenberg and son-in-law Randy Booker.
Prissy is survived by her children Kim Booker and Lee Smith; her grandchildren Amber, Cole, Mekala, Tristan and Lucas; her great-grandchild Kyson; her siblings Pat (Michael) Winstead and Herbie Wedding; along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services will be 7 p.m. on Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. All those wish to honor and remember Mrs. Smith in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Priscilla L. Smith at www.haleymcginnis.com.
