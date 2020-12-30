Priscilla Louise Naro, 79, of Owensboro, formerly of Corona, California, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Everett and Phyllis Tibbetts on Jan. 16, 1941. Priscilla lived most of her life in California and graduated from Anaheim High School. She had a variety of interests, perhaps her most cherished was traveling. She has experienced an array of countries, taken many cruises and visited multiple places in the U.S. Her favorite by far was Hawaii, which she visited multiple times. Priscilla had a true eye for decorating and enjoyed collecting beautiful pieces on all her travels.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Naro and Dale Dillon.
Priscilla is survived by her son, Robert Dillon and his wife, Sherry; daughters Collette Dillon and Stacy Naro Pairish; and grandchildren Crystallin Dillon and Seth Pairish.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
